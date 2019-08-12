Water barrel falls off trailer, hits motorcyclist

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Illinois-- Crews are investigating a motorcycle crash.

It happened just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday, August 10 at the intersection of Hoover and Hahnaman Road, near the Deer Valley Golf Course.

Investigators say a water barrel had fallen off a trailer and onto the road. The motorcyclist hit the barrel, lost control, and crashed into a ditch. The rider has been identified as Kerri Swank of Moline. She was airlifted to the hospital.

There's no word on any injuries.

