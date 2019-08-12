Speedway Fire Rescue Receives Funds from the Three Degree Guarantee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tom Pospisil and his grandson Xander Dierks from Eriksen Chevrolet were on-hand to present a check of $520 for the July Three Degree Guarantee to Speedway Fire Rescue

Accepting the check were Shawn Voisine, Gil Short, Kathy Gile, Karri Coyne, and Ed Bloomingfield representing Speedway Fire Rescue.

Formed in 1966 and based out of Davenport, Speedway Fire Rescue (SFR) provides training in tools and procedures, hands-on extinguisher training, mass-casualty scenarios, racecar safety equipment familiarization, air and ground transport procedures, and more. The organization currently works eight different dirt and asphalt racetracks every weekend from March through October, assists Cordova Dragway and Cedar Falls at specials, and works the Quad City Airshow.

f you would like to learn more about the Speedway Fire Rescue or on how to participate, please click here.

If your charity or organization would like to be considered for the Three Degree Guarantee, please click here.