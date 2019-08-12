Significant risk of severe storms today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today is a day to be "weather aware" as two different clusters of thunderstorms are expected.

Our ThreatTrack Scale shows the individual threat risk. The "Flood" bar rises into the yellow (Level-2) risk area while damaging wind goes almost to Level-4! Tornadoes can't be ruled out either, with the threat nearing the Level-3 category.

This Morning:

Thunderstorms will traverse southern Iowa, heading into the Mt. Pleasant and Burlington areas through 9:00a.m. There is a slight risk that a few of these storms could produce damaging straight-line winds, in the Mt. Pleasant and Burlington areas. Storms will weaken as they head into Monmouth and Macomb around 8:00a.m.

Click through the gallery below to see Futuretrack hour-by-hour.

This Afternoon:

The threat of severe really ramps up as we look into the late-afternoon and evening timeframe.

Storms will quickly ignite around Iowa City-Cedar Rapids during the mid-afternoon hours. Storms will grow tall very quickly, possibly producing a few tornadoes. The higher threat of this will be in Eastern Iowa, before sunset. As these storms move toward the Mississippi River, the tornadic possibility will take the backseat to damaging straight-line wind. This will occur around sunset, 7-8 p.m.

In addition to severe weather will be a threat for flash flooding. These storms will be capable of producing 3-4 inches of rain PER HOUR. That is too much for even clear storm drains and drainage ditches to handle. This is expected right at the end of the rush hour commute.

Our severe weather threat will end around 9 p.m. tonight when storms move through the I-39 corridor.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen