× Severe storm threat becoming isolated this evening

Scattered drenching showers taking place across the area but no lightning and no real threat for tornadic activity as cloud growth has become fairly shallow from above. This scattered coverage exits later this evening leaving behind quiet night with overnight lows around 68 degrees.

An isolated shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out on Tuesday afternoon with some pea-sized hail. Highs in the 80-85 degree range.

We expect a beautiful stretch of summer weather for Wednesday and Thursday before temperatures warm up again by the upcoming weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

