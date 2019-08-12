× One dead after single car accident on I-80

BETTENDORF, Iowa- One person died at the hospital after a single-car accident on I-80.

Monday, August 12, around 12:30 p.m. police received several calls about an accident on I-80 at the Middle Road interchange, mile marker 301.

Police say a car was driving westbound when the driver failed to maintain control for unknown reasons and entered the median. The vehicle then hit the median cable barrier, rolled over and came to rest against a guardrail near the eastbound lanes.

The single occupant was ejected from the vehicle during the wreck.

The driver was transported to Genesis East by Medic Ambulance where they succumbed to their injuries.