It all started with a tweet... kinda.

Wendy's Spicy Chicken Nuggets are back - earlier than expected!

It's all thanks to Chance the Rapper. The music artist tweeted Wendy's - begging them to bring back the nuggets and they responded with a challenge -- 2 million "likes" and the wish would be granted.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Are they worth all the hype? We tried them on Good Morning Quad Cities during "Munchie Mondays" on Monday, August 12th. Click the video above to see what we think.