× Kamala Harris hold rally in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa- US Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris held a rally Monday, August 12, in Davenport.

The rally was part of Harris’s “River to River” bus tour across Iowa.

The whole trip was part of Harris’s “3 a.m. agenda” which she says is focusing on the economic issues that keep Americans up at night.

The senator also spoke out against President Trump condemning what she calls hateful rhetoric.