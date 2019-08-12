× I-80 median crash kills only person involved

An accident on the eastbound lane of I-80 near the Middle Road Interchange killed the only person involved in the incident and blocked one lane of the highway for some time.

Police responded to calls at 12:33 p.m. on Monday, August 12th reporting the crash. A press release from the Bettendorf Police Department says that the car, originally travelling west, struck the median barrier at and rolled over it before settling against the guardrail of the eastbound lane. The driver was ejected from the vehicle during the collision and was rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment, but succumbed to their wounds and was pronounced dead.

An investigation is being launched into the the incident. The cause of the crash is unknown, but police believe failure to maintain control is the probable cause, but the reason for it is unknown. Additional information will be released by Bettendorf Police at a later date.