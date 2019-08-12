× Davenport police investigating robbery and home invasion

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Police Department is investigating a robbery and home invasion from early Monday morning.

The department responded to a call for a robbery and home invasion in the 5600 block of Jersey Ridge Road at 12:58 a.m. The suspects were described as three adult men who knocked on an apartment door before forcing entry, according to a press release from the department.

Inside, the suspects demanded money and other items and left after getting the items, the release said.

Police say one suspect had a firearm, but there were no reported injuries.

Those with information are being asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip on the mobile apps “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.