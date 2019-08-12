Davenport police investigating robbery and home invasion

Posted 11:40 am, August 12, 2019, by

police lights, officer, cop, on duty. MGN Image

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Police Department is investigating a robbery and home invasion from early Monday morning.

The department responded to a call for a robbery and home invasion in the 5600 block of Jersey Ridge Road at 12:58 a.m. The suspects were described as three adult men who knocked on an apartment door before forcing entry, according to a press release from the department.

Inside, the suspects demanded money and other items and left after getting the items, the release said.

Police say one suspect had a firearm, but there were no reported injuries.

Those with information are being asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip on the mobile apps “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.