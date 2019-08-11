THE CITIES PODCAST: Western’s new president says it’s time to turn the page

Each week, News 8’s Jim Mertens talks with area leaders, entertainers, community activists, and interesting characters who are part of the fabric of life in “The Cities”.

THIS EPISODE: Jim talks with the new acting President of Western Illinois University, Dr. Martin Abraham.

He arrived at Western to become the University’s new provost just days before Dr. Jack Thomas stepped down as WIU president.

He starts this new role as Western enters a very different Chapter. It survived two years of virtually no state support and still find its funding below what was once received from the state.

At the same time, enrollment has been falling.

What’s his game plan as Western tries to recover?

