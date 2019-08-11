× Shots fired in Dankwardt Park, Burlington; suspect unknown

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Mysterious shots were fired late Friday night, according to a press release from the Burlington Police Department.

Police say that at about 9:40 p.m. on Friday, August 9th, they responded to gunfire in the area of Dankwardt Park in Burlington. Police determined that the shots were fired at a vehicle near the Park Shelter House that contained an adult male and female and three children. None of the occupants were struck by any of the over 20 bullets fired, but they did sustain minor injuries from broken glass and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect is still unknown as the Burlington police launch an investigation. Anyone who lives in the Dankwardt Park area who may have information or security camera footage is encouraged to contact the Burlington Area Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835 or the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8366.