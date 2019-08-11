MOLINE, Illinois -- University of Northern Iowa and Eastern Illinois faced off in an exhibition game at Moline High School. On UNI's roster is one of Moline's own, Jamie Althiser who saw significant minutes in the game. UNI prevailed, 4-0.
Moline product back home for UNI vs. Eastern Illinois exhibition game
-
New generation of disc golfers participates in annual Iron Lion Open
-
THE CITIES PODCAST: The women leading Moline
-
Moline man ‘adopts’ forgotten road barricade, celebrates birthdays and holidays with it
-
WONDER WOMEN Podcast: Moline City Leaders Talk About Making Uncommon Positions More Common For Women
-
Moline girl receives national recognition after leaving coolers for mail carriers in the heat
-
-
Moline Fire Department rips apart cars to keep community safe
-
East Moline rallies for fire victims, fire cause still not released
-
Local baseball tournament tries to prevent bad behavior from some parents, fans
-
WONDER WOMEN Podcast: Moline, Illinois Business Owner Talks About Picking What Your “Strong” Is
-
East Moline Public Works battles 38 water main breaks so far this year
-
-
BREAKFAST WITH… Moline’s New Police Chief and His Plans for the City, Safety
-
Moline to announce new chief of police at 6 p.m. Tuesday
-
Intermittent stops start on Moline’s River Drive for I-74 construction