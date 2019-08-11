Moline product back home for UNI vs. Eastern Illinois exhibition game

MOLINE, Illinois -- University of Northern Iowa and Eastern Illinois faced off in an exhibition game at Moline High School. On UNI's roster is one of Moline's own, Jamie Althiser who saw significant minutes in the game. UNI prevailed, 4-0.

