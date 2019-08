Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Iowa Football Players talk about 2019 expectaions.

Illinois offense is looking for the right tempo.

Assumption and Iowa Grad Jake Gervase plays well in his first game with the Rams.

Cubs fall to the Reds, Cardinals beat the Pirates.

Moline Alum Aisha Praught-Leer wins the Silver Medal in the 1500M run at the Pan Am Games.