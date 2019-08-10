Off The Kuff – Don McKinley

Posted 9:58 pm, August 10, 2019, by

Former Clinton Pilots Pitcher Don McKinley goes "Off The Kuff" find out what kept him in Clinton and the connection he had to Roger Maris.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.