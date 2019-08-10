East Moline Back to School Bash continues to supply help kids in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE, Illinois -- East Moline community members have come together for the fourth time on Saturday to give local schoolchildren supplies as the school year is about to kick off.

Life Church in East Moline blessed kids with backpacks and other goodies, and Q's Barber opened up its doors to give kids haircuts ahead of their first days of the school year. Last year year, the church gave out about 250 backpacks and the pastor says that the need for supplies grows every year.

Events continued through the day, with food, facepainting, and dancing to celebrate the dawn of a new school year.