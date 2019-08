Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- If you're trying to get to the Village of East Davenport this weekend, you may want to take a different route.

Mound Street between River Drive and Eleventh Street is closed because of a water main break on August 9.

The break affected ten businesses in the area.

Iowa American Water says the break should be fixed today. However, the road will remain closed until next Wednesday, August 14.