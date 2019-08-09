× Plenty of dry hours for your outdoor plans… Future rain chances on track

The week’s best day is certainly living up to its billing with full sun, lower humidity and highs this afternoon expected in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

It will be another night when you can crack open the window and give the A/C a break as overnight lows drop around the 60 degree mark.

This weekend, we’ll see temperatures warm a few more degrees as the core of the heat tries to expand just to our south and west. We’ll be positioned on the periphery or edge of this heat for the next several days allowing any small disturbances to possibly get caught in this flow. Right now, I do see one possible wave grazing a small part of the area near Saturday evening with another possible wave Sunday morning. The strongest wave is still on track to arrive later Monday into Monday night in the form of showers and thunderstorms. Coverage looks widespread with the heaviest of the rainfall just north of the Quad Cities. Each of these disturbances impacting us will depend on the track. Something we’ll be keeping an eye on.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

