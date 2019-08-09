New Sunderbrunch playground challenges kids’ inner ninja

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Sunderbrunch Park in Davenport has a new playground, but it's not your typical jungle gym.

The park features a new Fitcore Extreme Obstacle Course for kids 13 and older. The playground is based on the hit TV show "American Ninja Warrior."

Plenty of kids were channeling their inner ninja on Friday morning, August 9, climbing rope and swinging from monkey bars.

The playground includes opportunities to test your strength and balance while having fun.

The course was originally meant for Credit Island, but it was later built in Sunderbrunch Park after this spring's record flooding changed construction plans.