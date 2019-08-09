NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: DIY Teacher Gifts That Cost Less Than $5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new school year means a new teacher for your student and what better way to make a good first impression than by making a gift?

On Friday, August 9th during Nailed It or Failed It, we showed you two crafts that will cost you less than $5. These come from The Krazy Coupon Lady, which has a ton of great DIY ideas that won't cost you a ton of money.

The first one we tried is the Faux Marbled Mug. All you need is a white coffee mug, warm water in a disposable container, and the secret "ingredient" - nail polish! This is a great way to use some of your old nail polish that I know you have in a drawer or cabinet somewhere. Slowly pour some nail polish into the warm water and stir with a toothpick, then dip your mug into the mixture. Click the video above to see what happened on Good Morning Quad Cities!

You can "marblelize" more than just a mug. During News 8 at 11am, we tried a couple of home decor items with our special guest, Miss Iowa! Click the video below to watch us experiment:

NOTE: Do not put your mug into the dishwasher or else the nail polish will come off. Hand wash only!

The second craft we tried on this list is the Apple Candy Dish. You'll need a terracotta flower pot (with saucer), red paint, green felt, a pencil, and - of course - some candy! Paint your flower pot and saucer red, let dry, fill with candy, then place the saucer on TOP of the pot and use some glue to stick on some green felt "leaves" and the pencil "stem." Click the video below to see how it all came together for us:

Ketz's Concoction

Jon hasn't done a Ketz's Concoction for a while, so this is the perfect time for him to do one.

If you're ever in need of a nice alcoholic drink on a warm summer day, we have the drink for you. One of our viewers, Noelle Ledbetter, told us how to make a "No Way Jose":

In the blender you fill it with ice, add 6 oz. of Jose Cuervo margarita mix, 2 oz. of lemon-lime Gatorade, and put 1 to 2 shots of tequila. After it's done blending, pour it into a cup, drink and enjoy!