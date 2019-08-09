× Miss Iowa 2019 joins us in studio Friday

MOLINE, Illinois– Emily Tinsman, Miss Iowa 2019 winner, is coming to the News 8 studios Friday, August 9 to be on our 11 a.m. show.

The Bettendorf native won the competition Saturday, June 15 at the Adler Theatre in Davenport. Now she’ll compete in Miss America 2020. The event’s coming up Thursday, December 19 at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut. You can follow Tinsman on Facebook, and Instagram.

Tinsman is also hanging around Friday to partake in Angie’s Nailed It or Failed It segment.