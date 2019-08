× Henry County: Dead body found in field, what we know

HENRY COUNTY- The Henry County Sheriff says they found a body out in a field.

Police say on August 9, around 12:04 p.m. they were notified of a body in a field near the 1200 grid of Highway 78, west of Wayland.

During the investigation Police identified the person as female.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

Police say there is no risk to the public.