USDA declares agriculture disaster in Illinois
ILLINOIS- The U.S. Department of Agriculture has declared an agriculture disaster in all 102 Illinois counties Thursday, August 8.
The announcement stems from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s July 3 request for aid for farmers who experienced planting delays, reduction and elimination due to historic flooding and rain.
According to FarmWeekNow.com
The Secretarial Disaster Declaration is a recognition of the unprecedented spring planting season Illinois farmers faced and will provide federal resources to aid recovery efforts. Low-interest FSA emergency loans may be used to restore or replace essential property, cover production costs and pay essential family living expenses.