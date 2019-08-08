Small window of opportunity for storms today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A cold front is progressing through the region this morning. There’s still an opportunity for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm late this morning into the lunch hour. When it comes to much-needed rain, that's not on the docket. After 1 p.m. today, rain chances will dwindle back down to zero. Temperatures will remain warm in the afternoon with highs in the middle 80s.

Tonight will be a breath of fresh air with overnight lows in the upper 50s, areawide. That will set the stage for a beautiful Friday. Look for mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s.

The weekend will be progressively warmer as it goes on. Saturday is your pick day with dry skies and highs in the 80s. We’ll see an up-tick in humidity levels with some isolated thunderstorms. More numerous storm activity is anticipated Monday.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen