Salvation Army distributes school supplies to 1K kids

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- The Salvation Army of the Quad Cities gave out backpacks filled with school supplies to about one thousand children headed back to school.

The school supplies were donated during the organizations annual "Stuff the Bus" event on August 3. They collected nearly 10,000 school supplies.

Both the Davenport and Moline locations served about 300 families in need.

Kids and their parents were able to pick out a bag already full of supplies, to help them prepare for school.

"The parents and the children are given the opportunity to see how the community cares," says Maj. Jolinda Shelbourn from the Salvation Army. "And then when they're older, they can be some of those people in the community who are giving."

If the Salvation Army has any backpacks left over after distribution today, they'll continue handing them out on a first come, first serve basis. You can donate school supplies anytime at the Salvation Army.