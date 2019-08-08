× Passing shower for some this afternoon… Refreshing air heading into the weekend

The few showers and thunder we were hinting at from last night’s weathercasts certainly became a reality for parts of area along the I80 corridor and points south. This disturbance will travel through the Illinois side this afternoon before quickly fading. This will leave behind just a few clouds toward evening before skies become clear for the rest of the night. Tonight expect a slight trim in temperatures before we end the work week with lows dipping around the 60 degree mark with daytime highs on Friday in the lower 80s.

Wish we could keep it that refreshing air mass through the upcoming weekend but we’re still on track to slowly warm up those numbers in the days ahead. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will climb around the mid to upper 80s . The amount of humidity will still stay low come Saturday before feeling a bit more sticky on Sunday.

Skies show no signs of breaking out any much-needed rainfall until Monday night into Tuesday. Disturbance racing out of the Plains will carry a scattered coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Fingers crossed the track doesn’t change.

