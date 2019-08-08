Moline man ‘adopts’ forgotten road barricade, celebrates birthdays and holidays with it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- At 23rd Avenue Court in Moline, a sidewalk that was torn up in February of 2018 after a water leak never got patched up. Up until Thursday morning, it had been guarded only by a lonely constructon barrier.

Matt Hart's house offered a prime view of the orange-white barricade.

"We had a water main break here in February 2018," he said. "The city came out and took care of the water main and put the barricade up. From there it sat there until mid-November, and I said, well I’m gonna have some fun with this. So I decorated it for Christmas."

He thought it would be a riot of city crews returned to a seasonally decorated barriade, complete with Christmas lights he lit with a cord running across the street from his house.

Christmas came and went, seasons changed, no crews came. Hart missed New Year's, but he was back out decorating the barrier when he saw Valentine's decorations at the Dollar Store.

Having to dug a trench to get to it through several inches of snow, "that’s when it really escalated in my mind." he laughed.

Hart nicknamed the road barricade, "Moe the Moline Construction Horse," and adorned him with green for St. Patrick’s Day, eggs and bunnies for Easter, blue and red for Memorial Day.

Moe went through all the seasons all the way through Independence Day. Hart thought it was a good time to take the prank to the next level.

"I printed up a certificate of adoption and framed it, so that’s pretty legit," the dad of four human kids said of his ultimate dad joke.

"We formally adopted Moe into the family. My son has offered for him to sleep in his room. My mother in law invited him to Thanksgiving."

Hart says it was all in good fun, and not his intention to call out the City of Moline in any way.

But another neighbor finally did make call this week.

"I kind of waited and see. It’s been too long," said Kelly Payne. She worried the neighborhood had been forgotten.

On Thursday morning, the city came out to patch up the sidewalk.

Hart asked crews if they would let Moe retire at his home, but the city declined.