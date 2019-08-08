‘Missing and Murdered in the Midwest’ Episode 2: Adrianne Reynolds

MISSING AND MURDERED IN THE MIDWEST: A podcast looking into crimes that made the headlines, starting in the Quad City area, and expanding throughout the Midwest. Podcast host and News 8 Executive Producer Toria Wilson, has dedicated her time into researching, and looking back at stories News 8 has reported on, on the murder cases that shocked us, and the missing persons cases that has left unanswered questions.

EPISODE TWO: Adrianne Reynolds, 16, had been living in the Quad Cities for just two months, before January 20th, 2005, when she disappeared during her lunch break at school.

It would be nearly a week before police would discover she was brutally murdered by two of her classmates, Sarah Kolb and Cory Gregory, and later dismembered by a third teenager, Nathan Gaudet.

In this episode, the host breaks down the dynamic between Reynolds, Kolb and Gregory, and how a seemingly petty argument quickly turned to murder, concealment, lies, backstabbing and more.

You will also hear interviews, exclusive to WQAD and never before released to the public, between Kolb and East Moline police as they frantically searched for Adrianne.

Plus, the latest updates in the cases against Kolb and Gregory, as they both continue to fight to get out of prison sooner.