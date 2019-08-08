× Illinois State troopers write more than 1000 tickets during “Speed Awareness Day”

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois- Illinois State Police say they wrote more than 1000 tickets during their statewide Illinois Speed Awareness Day campaign.

The speed awareness day was Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

Governor J.B. Pritzker proclaimed July 24, 2019, as Illinois Speed Awareness Day.

Officials say the goal was to encourage the public to recognize the importance of speed awareness and driving safely.

The ISP took a proactive approach to promote safety for motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists through enforcement and education. ISP officers conducted nine presentations throughout the state to educate the public on the dangers of speeding and the importance of obeying the posted speed limit.

During the 24-hour reporting period, Troopers issued 876 speed-related traffic citations and 681 speed-related written warnings. Troopers also issued 391 citations and 848 written warnings for other traffic-related offenses during the reporting period.

“Please help avoid a tragedy by obeying the posted speed limit at all times,” added Acting Director Kelly.