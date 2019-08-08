× Field of Dreams to feature first-ever MLB game with White Sox hosting Yankees

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — No this isn’t Heaven, but baseball in Iowa is pretty close.

The real-life “Field of Dreams” will host the White Sox and Yankees in the state’s first-ever Major League baseball game next year. The field in Dyersville, Iowa cornfields, originally featured in the 1989 baseball movie, will be upgraded with a temporary, 8,000-seat ballpark for the Aug. 13, 2020 game, according to an announcement from Major League Baseball.

The Thursday night game is considered a regular-season White Sox home date and is to be nationally broadcasted on FOX at 6 p.m. CT.

“Field of Dreams’ captures the uniqueness of Iowans’ can-do attitude, and there’s no better place to host our state’s very first Major League game than this legendary baseball field in Dyersville,” Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in the announcement. “As the famous movie quote goes, ‘Is this heaven?’ ‘No, it’s Iowa.’ Iowa’s truly a land of opportunity, where you can work hard, dream big and anything can happen. I look forward to this historic event in 2020.”

The design of the temporary Field of Dreams ballpark will pay homage to Comiskey Park, home of the White Sox from 1910 to 1990, the announcement said. The right field wall will also include windows overlooking the cornfields from the movie set.

Construction is set to begin on Tuesday, a year before the game-day. The MLB has yet to announce any information on purchasing tickets.

