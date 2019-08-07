× Tools For Teachers Sweepstakes

Nominate a teacher today to win a $200 Visa gift card in the Tools For Teachers Sweepstakes! Parents, friends, and schools can nominate a teacher and each month Carpetland will select a winner.

Viewers can register in all Carpetland locations or online at WQAD.com. Sweepstakes will run August through May 2020. Must be 18 and older to participate. Prize is eligible for teachers K-8th Grade.

Carpetland Locations:

905 Wellshire Drive, Burlington, IA 52601 Phone: (319) 754-1000

1650 Lincoln Way, Clinton, IA 52732 Phone: (563) 242-7320

4337 Brady Street, Davenport, IA 52806 Phone: (563) 391-4744

1936 N. Henderson Street, Galesburg, IL 61401 Phone: (309) 344-3377

4201 44th Ave, Moline, IL 61265 Phone: (309) 764-4341

2929 East Lincolnway, Sterling, IL 61081 Phone: (815) 626-6300

For sweepstakes rules click here.