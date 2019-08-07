× Storm chance more north overnight… Trending dry in the days ahead

Full sun and warm temperatures have highlight our day with the mercury approaching the 90 degree mark.

A few broken clouds will be expected this evening and overnight as a cool front tracks across the Midwest. Showers and thunderstorms that develop along this front will be focused through a good chunk of Wisconsin this evening with the coverage becoming more isolated as you head toward the Wisconsin/Illinois border after midnight.

The passage of this front will trim our temperatures and humidity just a little bit in the coming days with low to mid 80s both Thursday and Friday. Any chance for a shower before the weekend could arrive later tomorrow. I am keeping an eye on a weak disturbance that could sneak in here from the central Plains but it will be encountering some stable air ahead of it. Stay tuned!

Mid 80s will be common through the weekend, when at the same time a couple of boundaries converge across the area. This will lead to a few showers and thunderstorms on Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

