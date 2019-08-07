× ROWVA school district delays start date amid building renovations

ONEIDA, Illinois — Due to unfinished building renovations the ROWVA Community Unit School District delayed the start of the upcoming school year by a week.

Rather than starting next week on Tuesday, students across the district will attend their first day of classes on Tuesday, August 20 and teachers will begin Monday, August 19. The district is pushing back the start of school due to unfinished renovations of the high school chemistry lab, according to Superintendent Joe Sornberger.

Work on the chemistry lab began in June. Sornberger said he doesn’t want to start school without this new tool immediately available to help kids learn.

“Our students, teachers, and community deserve to walk into a building that is ready to educate the minds of ROWVA Students on the first day of school,” Sornberger said in the statement. “I truly apologize for any inconvenience this might cause.”

For more information contact Sornberger at his district office at (309) 483-3711.