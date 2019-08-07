× Rock Island is looking for Sunset Park clean up volunteers

ROCK ISLAND- The City of Rock Island and Rock Island Parks & Recreation say they are looking for volunteers and community groups to help clean up Sunset Park.

The cleanup comes following the aftermath of the flood.

Officials say the first cleanup is scheduled for Sunday, August 11 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Alderman Randy Hurt will be grilling hot dogs and brats and lunch will be served 12 .p.m – 1 p.m. prior to the cleanup effort. Lunch and meeting location will be at the large pavilion off Sunset Drive. Work will begin at 1 p.m.

The cleanups goals are to clean up debris along lake and riverfront; shovel silt from the flood by Skafidas playground; replace bench boards on benches and paint base posts; spread mulch at playgrounds; paint picnic shelter; help rebuild docks on-site at Sunset and install hand railings on docks.

Long pants and gloves are highly suggested. Small hand tools and other items will be provided.