× One lane closed for accident at base of Mississippi Bridge

EAST MOLINE- Police say a commercial vehicle blew a  tire and struck the guardrail near I-280 WB at the base of the Mississippi Bridge and is causing traffic delays.

As of 4:54 p.m. August 7, the Tractor and Trailer are stuck on the guardrail and are being removed.  One lane is closed for cleanup, they say to expect minor delays for the next couple of hours.