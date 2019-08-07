× Monmouth-Roseville HS to begin drug testing students

MONMOUTH- In an open letter officials with the Monmouth-Roseville school district state that students may be drug tested when school starts again.

According to the letter, starting during the 2019-2020 school year students involved in extra-curricular activities and those that park on school property will be randomly tested for drug or alcohol use.

The program affects students involved in extra-curricular activities &/or students who park on school district property.- Board of Education

They say students are expected to be good examples of conduct including not using drugs and alcohol.

Implementing a random testing procedure will not only promote the health and safety of our students and other extracurricular participants but it is our hope that it will also provide a legitimate reason for our students to say “No!” to drug use. In addition, the program will allow for the District to provide an opportunity for any student taking drugs to receive help in locating programs.

The school also released a FAQ alongside the letter. They say you can opt your child out of the program, but they immediately become ineligible for all extracurriculars.