Giving out high fives for back to school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVIS, ILLINOIS -- August 7th, 2019 is the first day of school for Silvis students and kids at George O Barr Elementary School got a special treat.

Volunteers including The Mayor, Silvis Police and Silvis Fire, and retired teachers will hold signs welcoming back the students. They will also blow bubbles and give out high fives.

Good Morning Quad Cities Angie, Jon, and Eric helped kick off the school year last year, and they will be back this year to do the same.

The teachers say it's important for kids to start the year off on a good note.

Teachers also lined up outside of North East Junior High to welcome the students back to school.