Geneseo fifth grader opens lemonade stand for Kid’s Rainbow Run donations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GENESEO, Illinois -- A 10-year-old from Geneseo has opened up a lemonade stand, but it's not for extra allowance money.

Hayley Rubitsky set up shop on Tuesday, August 6 to collect donations for Geneseo's Kid's Rainbow Run this weekend.

The run supports Geneseo families with children suffering from medical illnesses like cancer and leukemia.

"The best part of this is helping people and to me, it's also fun selling things," Hayley says.

She, her brother Jensen and cousin Payten are selling all the classics -- lemonade, iced tea, chips, and candy. All the proceeds will be donated to the families supported by Geneseo's Kids Rainbow Run.

"They're learning how to work, and they're putting in some long hours," says Kelly Helg, their grandmother. "They're doing it for the kids -- it's kids helping kids. They're learning a work ethic. Some of it may be boring, and hot, but it's all worth it in the end, to donate and give your time for community."

So far, Hayley and her family have raised about fifty dollars. They're planning to continue their lemonade stand through Friday, August 9. They start selling at 11 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Oakwood Avenue near Main Street.

"It's awesome to have a heart like this," their grandmother says. "They're not doing this for themselves. They're doing it for other kids."

The Geneseo Kids Rainbow Run is this Saturday, August 10 at 9 a.m.