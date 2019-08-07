Connecting our current drought to the climate crisis in Greenland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The weather over the Upper Midwest has been extremely dry and now a connection can be made to the climate crisis in Greenland.

Greenland and much of Europe have seen all-time record warmth this Summer. Over one 24 hour day in Greenland in July, some 12.5 billion TONS of ice melted. Added up over the month of July, that's enough water to cover the entire state of Florida in six feet of water.

The significant ice melt is being caused by a dramatic shift in the weather pattern over the North Atlantic. A piece of the hot dome of high pressure over Europe early in the Summer, shifted northwest over Greenland in July. Greenland had less snow-cover over glaciers and ice headed into this hot Summer. That snow melted first, leaving darker ice to absorb more of the sun's heat. With high pressure, no additional snow is able to form over Greenland making the process "snowball" out of control. Some climate scientists have drawn conclusions that this type of melting was not forecast to occur until the year 2070!

The last MAR forecast suggests that the ablation rate (not melt extent) of 01-AUG (SMB ~ - 12.5GT/day) could be the highest in the Greenland history from 1950, breaking the previous July 2012 record! Such daily SMB rate corresponds to what MAR projects for 2070 using SSP585. pic.twitter.com/PWSh5DuQPX — Xavier Fettweis (@xavierfettweis) July 31, 2019

As the freshwater ice of Greenland melts, it creates massive rivers and floes that have a direct result of increasing sea levels. According to NASA, sea level rise could be seen much faster than previous thought, having a bigger impact on coastal regions.

Greenland had thinner snow-cover than

Back here at home, there are connections that can be made between the melt-off in Greenland and our drought conditions.

As long as high pressure remains over Greenland, a low pressure remains stuck over the eastern part of Canada. This prevents the high pressure over the the U.S. Midwest to move east. With that high pressure over the Midwest, less rainfall can be expected. So not only will we likely not see drought-busting rains, it's likely that the drought will continue to worsen.

How long will this last?

That's really hard to tell. It's really out of the ordinary for this long-wave pattern to be so stagnant to begin with. Typically, there are five areas of high and low pressure in the high latitudes that are transient around the Earth, affecting a particular area every 5-7 days or so. This is what drives big weather patterns across the mid-latitudes where we live.

In the current situation, a high pressure ridge remains steadfast over Greenland. Our long-range computer model guidance suggests that the pattern will remain in place through the next month. This will not only cause Greenland melting to continue on its incredible rate, but also prolong the drought conditions in the Midwest.

An example of a five planetary-wave pattern. NWS photo.