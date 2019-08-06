× Triple Crown Whiskey Bar and Raccoon Motel closing, sort of

DAVENPORT, Iowa– A unique Davenport whiskey bar and concert venue will be no more by the end of the month.

In a post on Facebook, the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel posted a goodbye. As of August 24, Sean Moeller, one of the owners of the bar, will be leaving to focus on his new concert venue, The Rust Belt.

The post goes on to say the bar will close for a short time as it gets cleaned and remodeled. They plan to reopen as a new bar after that. They say the new bar will have a dive bar kind of feel, “complete with all your favorite whiskies, cocktails, and the best grandpa beers.”

The Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel opened two and a half years ago. The owners remodeled the old Davenport Musician’s Guild building on the corner of 3rd Street and Pershing Avenue.