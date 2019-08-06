Police host National Night Out Against Crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE, ILLINOIS -- East Moline and Moline Police Departments are teaming up to host the 2019 National Night Out Against Crime.

The goal is to encourage people to be active in their neighborhoods and communicate with law enforcement to help fight crime together.

"It's just a way for our communities to get to come together and get to interact with each other," Officer Brian Yuska with East Moline Police said. "We get to know more about each other and get to be come one full community."

They saw hundreds of people at last years event, but they are looking for even more this year.

"We're all one community, so it's great that we do get to meet each other, interact with each other, and get to have a good time," Yuska said.

This is the second year the departments have joined together for the event, but it has been an East Moline tradition for more than a decade.

The event will be August 6th, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m at the Williow Springs Pool in East Moline.

There will be free swimming, food, and ice cream.

This year's night out in Rock Island takes place tonight, August 6th, from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Longview Park.