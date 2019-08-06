× Organization for missing children creates online web series to teach them about cyber safety

In an effort to teach children internet safety, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children launched a web series for children between kindergarten and fifth grade.

The series is called “Into the Cloud” and features an animated web series and a video game. Each episode focuses on a different element of online safety based on data reports from the center’s tip line. The series teaches children strategies for handling cyberbullying and helps them recognize and learn to report unsafe or inappropriate internet interactions.

According to the NCMEC, between 20 and 30% of kids claim they’ve experienced cyberbullying.

Click here for episodes. New episodes will be added throughout the year.