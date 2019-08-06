North Scott community comes together for show of unity, support

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELDRIDGE, Iowa-- Hundreds of people lined the road between Eldridge and Long Drove on Tuesday, Aug. 6 for the second annual National Night Out and Remembrance Chain.

It started out in 2018 as a way for the North Scott Community to come together after tragedy took several students from them last year. Now, it's grown to become so much more.

"We're bringing everyone together for a common cause and it brings people out to meet each other," parent Christy Pacha says.

Some people were remembering loved ones who had passed away, celebrating their lives and writing messages for them in chalk on the sidewalk.

In conjunction with National Night Out Against Crime, it was also a way to recognize the first responders.

"I think it's important to recognize those who give so much to our community, especially out here in a small community," Pacha says. "Most of our firefighters are volunteers."

Around 7 p.m., everyone lining S First Street between Eldridge and Long Grove joined hands to form a chain. It wasn't quite able to stretch all the way between the two towns, but its message was still strong.

"We're here to uplift people," April Rus says. "So we really felt like joining hands and doing this on the path, we're connecting hearts with hands and letting people know they're not alone."