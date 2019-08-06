× Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on I-88 in Rock Island County

PORT BYRON, Illinois — A motorcyclist was in critical condition after crashing on Interstate 88.

The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. on Monday, August 5, according to a statement from the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office. The driver, a 52-year-old man from Morrison crashed near Mile Marker 8, between Joslin and Hillsdale.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital before being transferred to Peoria for treatment. As of Tuesday, he was listed in critical condition, according to the statement.