Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on I-88 in Rock Island County

Posted 4:10 pm, August 6, 2019, by

PORT BYRON, Illinois — A motorcyclist was in critical condition after crashing on Interstate 88.

The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. on Monday, August 5, according to a statement from the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office.  The driver, a 52-year-old man from Morrison crashed near Mile Marker 8, between Joslin and Hillsdale.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital before being transferred to Peoria for treatment.  As of Tuesday, he was listed in critical condition, according to the statement.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.