Kitchen fire causes damage to two-story house in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa — One person was hospitalized after a house fire in a Burlington neighborhood.

According to a statement from Fire Marshal Mark Crooks, a house in the 2500 block of Sunnyside Avenue caught on fire around 4:10 p.m. Monday, August 5. The fire was in the kitchen and firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames.

Although the fire was contained to the kitchen, the rest of the house was damaged by smoke, said Crooks. The house itself, which is a two-story brick house, sustained an estimated $40,000 in damages and there was about $25,000 in damages to the contents of the home.

The people who own the house weren’t there at the time but one person who was in there was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Crooks said there were no working smoke detectors.

“The fire remains under investigation by the Burlington Fire Department and is not considered suspicious,” said Crooks.

Crooks said 12 firefighters responded to the fire and remained on scene for nearly three hours.