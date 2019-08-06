Gunfire near Harrison Street leads to police chase in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two men were arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase through Davenport.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, police were called to the 2700 block of Harrison Street where gunfire was reported, according to reports from the Davenport Police Department. In the area, investigators found several cartridge cases and bullet damage to a garage door.

A 1998 tan Toyota Camry was spotted driving away from the scene, read an affidavit. Police tried to pull the car over at Locust and Harrison Streets, but the driver didn’t stop, instead leading officers on a chase. Police said the driver, 22-year-old Deontye J. Lewis was driving with no headlights.

The chase, which got up to 60 mph in a 35 mph zone, ended when the Toyota hit a curb near West 14th Street and Brown Street, according to police. Three people got out of the car and ran off. After a short foot chase Lewis and 23-year-old Areion M. Watson were captured. There was no word on what happened to the third person who ran away from the car.

According to the arrest affidavit, Lewis was driving while barred, prohibited from driving until March of 2020 for being a habitual offender. He was charged with eluding, driving while barred, interference with official acts, no headlights, no insurance, and running a read light.

Police said Watson was apprehended after he threw a gun into a yard in the 600 block of West 14th Street. A K9 unit later found the gun. Watson was charged with felon in possession of a firearm and interference with official acts with a firearm. At the beginning of July, Watson was placed on probation for a second-degree burglary charge.

Both Watson and Lewis were held in the Scott County Jail on $5,000 bond. There were no reported injuries.

If you have any information you can call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.