× Burlington house fire causes $60K in damages

BURLINGTON, Iowa- A home with no working smoke detectors in Burlington has $65,000 in damages after a fire.

Firefighters say around 4:10 a.m. Monday, August 5 a house caught fire at the 2000 block of Sunnyside Ave.

Firefighters arrived 7 minutes later to find smoke coming from the two-story brick home.-Marshal Mark Crooks

They say the fire was in the kitchen and they quickly extinguished it. The fire was contained to the kitchen with the rest of the house only sustaining smoke damage.

The single-family home had damages estimated at $40,000 to the structure and $25,000 to contents but firefighters say it is insured.

The home owners were not at home at the time of the fire, but 1 occupant was treated at the scene and transported to Great River Medical Center in West Burlington for smoke inhalation.

There were no working smoke detectors.