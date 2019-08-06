× Here’s when we’ll see our next chance for rain

Nice warm summer day across the area after seeing some well needed rainfall late last night. Skies will remain clear overnight with temperatures looking seasonally warm and lows around the mid 60s.

We’ll creep those temperatures near the 90 degree mark come Wednesday as steering winds aloft become more west to east. This will allow to push some of the warmer temperatures from the Plains eastward. Sunshine in the morning will give way to an increase in clouds that evening as another cool front approaches from the northwest. Like last night, this too has a chance in producing a few showers and thunderstorms along it. At this point, amounts are trending a bit lighter with rainfall just around a tenth. Hopefully, we can bump that up a little.

The passage of this front is still on track to leave behind some refreshing summer temperatures with highs in the low to mid 80s and low humidity.

We’ll turn those steering winds out of the west again climbing temperatures near 90 later this weekend. This could carry a few showers come late Sunday into Monday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

