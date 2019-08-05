YOUR MONEY with Mark: How a Slowdown in Manufacturing, Jobs Growth is Impacting the Economy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it comes to YOUR MONEY, we want to take it a step further. That's why Mark Grywacheski appears on Good Morning Quad Cities every Monday to give us his analysis of the latest business, economic, and financial news.

On Monday, August 5th, Mark talked about the July Employment Report that was just released by the U.S. Department of Labor. It showed 164,000 new jobs were added in July 2019 - down from 193,000 jobs created in June 2019. However, Grywacheski said the labor market is still red-hot:

"So far this year, we're averaging a very strong 165,000 new jobs a month, the unemployment rate of 3.7% is still at a 50-year low, and annual wage growth is still at a 10-year high."

There were two more big announcements that took place last week - the latest manufacturing data was released and the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates. Click the video above to hear Grywacheski's analysis and what he thinks the future holds.