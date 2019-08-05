× Tracking a few showers and thunderstorms for parts of the area overnight

Today marks the 24th day of temperatures 90 or better for daytime highs. This has already surpassed the average of 22 days for the the year.

Now, our eyes will be focused on the skies as we head into the evening and overnight hours as we have a chance for seeing a few showers and thunderstorms. With the exception of a stray shower or storm this evening the better coverage is still on track after midnight. The question will be how much coverage for the area.

Storms will be strong along the northern quarter of the Hawkeye state this evening as they slowly move to the southeast. By the time these same storms arrive across the area they will lose some of its punch and coverage. At this point, we’ll focus that coverage along and north of the I80 corridor.

By Tuesday, any activity left over will be in the morning before skies slowly improve. Still looking pretty warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s. These temperatures won’t change much on Wednesday until a slightly cooler and less humid air mass slides in briefly for the rest of the work week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

