Teen drowns in swimming pool at Chestnut Mountain Resort

GALENA, Illinois — A teenage boy drowned in a pool at Chestnut Mountain Resort.

A 15-year-old boy was unresponsive when he was pulled from the pool around 9:20 p.m. on Sunday, August 4, according to a statement from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.

Multiple people called 911 to report the drowning, said the sheriff’s department. The teen had gone under water in the swimming pool “for an unknown period of time” before being pulled out.

Someone performed CPR on the teen before he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Investigators said the drowning was accidental.

Chestnut Mountain Resort is located at 8700 West Chestnut Mountain Road in rural Galena, Illinois. According to the resort website, the pool is indoor and is included in a facility with a sauna and Jacuzzi.